Sonu Sood restrained from visiting polling stations in Moga
The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials. Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police, they said, adding that a video surveillance team was also deployed outside his residence. However, he has denied the charges of influencing voters. Moga Returning Officer (RO) Satwant Singh said that Sood was directed not to visit polling stations.
Sood accused some candidates of buying votes, but the district election office did not find any substance in the allegation.
In a tweet, Sood alleged, “Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same.” On Sood's accusation, the RO said no such incident came to their notice. He said several locations were checked but no cash was found. Sood's sister had joined the Congress last month. Election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held on Sunday PTI CHS VSD RT RT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US approves appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan's envoy to Washington: Foreign Office
Charanjit Singh Channi to be Congress CM face for Punjab Assembly polls, announces Rahul Gandhi at Ludhiana rally
Cricket-Pakistan pick Rauf, Masood for Australia tests
Punjab Assembly polls: Valuables worth Rs 414.35 crores seized after enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, says Punjab CEO
SP leader Imran Masood counters UP CM, calls for release of Azam Khan