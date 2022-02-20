Left Menu

Sonu Sood restrained from visiting polling stations in Moga

The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials. Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police, they said, adding that a video surveillance team was also deployed outside his residence. However, he has denied the charges of influencing voters. Moga Returning Officer (RO) Satwant Singh said that Sood was directed not to visit polling stations.

Sood accused some candidates of buying votes, but the district election office did not find any substance in the allegation.

In a tweet, Sood alleged, “Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same.” On Sood's accusation, the RO said no such incident came to their notice. He said several locations were checked but no cash was found. Sood's sister had joined the Congress last month. Election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held on Sunday PTI CHS VSD RT RT

