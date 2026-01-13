PSA Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood Joins Culmination of ‘Inspiring Innovators – Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan’ Skilling Initiative

The Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, joined Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, along with senior officials, industry partners, innovators, and students, to mark the culmination of ‘Inspiring Innovators – Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan’ on January 13, 2026, in New Delhi.

The initiative has been developed by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) in collaboration with the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and implemented in partnership with Graphiti Studios. The event was also attended by Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, representatives from Netflix and Graphiti Studios, and participating students and innovators.

Bridging Innovation, Creativity, and Skilling

‘Inspiring Innovators – Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan’ brings together India’s innovation and creative ecosystems to promote socially relevant innovation through storytelling and hands-on skilling. The initiative highlights the work of eight Indian start-ups, identified by OPSA, that are driving innovation with measurable social impact.

These start-ups have been showcased through eight short animated films, each created by students from eight universities across India, demonstrating how creative media can be leveraged to communicate innovation stories that matter to society.

PSA Highlights Holistic Innovation Ecosystem

Speaking at the event, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood underlined the broader objectives of the initiative. He noted that Inspiring Innovators was conceptualised not only to spotlight innovation with social relevance, but also to strengthen skills and knowledge pathways for young talent.

He emphasized that by bringing start-ups and students together through a creative process—supported by skilling inputs from the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and industry mentorship—the programme reflects a holistic approach to building India’s innovation ecosystem, effectively connecting policy intent, talent development, and real-world application.

Inclusive Participation and Hands-on Learning

The initiative provided hands-on creative experience to a cohort of 26 students drawn from diverse regions of the country. Key aspects of participation included:

50% women representation , reinforcing gender inclusivity

Participation from students in Tier-II cities , expanding access beyond metropolitan centres

Mentorship by experts from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, and Graphiti Studios

Through this process, students gained practical exposure to industry workflows, storytelling techniques, and real-world creative production environments.

Alignment with Viksit Bharat @2047

Addressing the gathering, Dr. L. Murugan congratulated the team behind Inspiring Innovators for effectively showcasing the societal benefits of innovation in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. He highlighted that the initiative brought forward inspiring stories of innovators from diverse states, particularly in:

Fisheries and agriculture

Assistive technologies for persons with disabilities

He noted that such innovations hold significant value for society and demonstrate how creativity and technology together can amplify social impact.

Industry Perspective on Inclusive Storytelling

Ms. Mahima Kaul, Director – Global Affairs, Netflix India, stated that Inspiring Innovators exemplifies how government, industry, and young creators can collaborate to showcase ideas shaping India’s innovation ecosystem in a meaningful and inclusive manner. She emphasized the importance of storytelling in making innovation accessible and relatable to a wider audience.

Cultural Showcase and Film Screening

The culmination ceremony featured:

Screening of all eight animated films

A special anthem performance by students of the Shankar Mahadevan Academy

Addresses by senior representatives from government and partner organisations

The eight films created under the initiative will be made available for public viewing on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, extending their reach to a national and global audience.

Nurturing Talent for a New India

‘Inspiring Innovators – Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaan’ stands as a unique example of how innovation, skilling, creativity, and social purpose can be woven together. By empowering young creators, celebrating socially impactful start-ups, and fostering cross-sector collaboration, the initiative contributes meaningfully to India’s journey toward an inclusive, innovation-led future envisioned under Viksit Bharat @2047.