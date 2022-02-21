Left Menu

UK cabinet meeting to take place later on Monday, government source

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 16:43 IST
UK cabinet meeting to take place later on Monday, government source
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
A cabinet meeting of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior ministers to sign off on the removal of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions has been delayed, a government source said on Monday. The source said the cabinet meeting, which was due to take place in the morning, had been pushed back to later in the day because of a busy morning schedule.

The Sun newspaper's political editor said the meeting had been delayed because there were still some issues to be resolved between the Department of Health, the finance ministry and Johnson's Downing Street office.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

