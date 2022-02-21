Ukraine says everyone must focus on de-escalation efforts
Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that after Russian statements on possible recognition of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, everyone has to focus on de-escalation efforts. "Everyone realizes consequences. A lot of emotions out there, but it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts.
Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:33 IST
"Everyone realizes consequences. A lot of emotions out there, but it's exactly now that we all should calmly focus on de-escalation efforts. No other way," Kuleba tweeted.
Kuleba said he would discuss de-escalation efforts with U.S. Secretary of State on Tuesday during a trip to Washington.
