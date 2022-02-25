Poland says is preparing to close its airspace for Russian airlines

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday his government would prepare a resolution which will result in closing Poland's airspace for Russian airlines, a day after Russia attacked Ukraine.

"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the council of ministers which will lead to the closure of the airspace over Poland to Russian airlines," Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)