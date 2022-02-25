Poland says is preparing to close its airspace for Russian airlines
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:40 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday his government would prepare a resolution which will result in closing Poland's airspace for Russian airlines, a day after Russia attacked Ukraine.
"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the council of ministers which will lead to the closure of the airspace over Poland to Russian airlines," Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morawiecki
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Polish
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Russian
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
UK says Russia planning nuclear strategic exercise soon