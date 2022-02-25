UK urges NATO leaders to use SWIFT to hurt Russia
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:37 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged NATO leaders to take immediate action using the SWIFT international payments system to impact Russia's President Putin and his regime, his office said following a call with NATO leaders on Friday.
Johnson urged leaders to take immediate action with SWIFT "to inflict maximum pain on President Putin and his regime," his office said on Friday.
