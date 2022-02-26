Left Menu

Guatemala president orders return of ambassador to Russia

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 26-02-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 06:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Guatemala

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he has ordered the return of the Central American country's ambassador to Russia, Guisela Atalida Godinez Sazo, adding that his government rejected Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Giammattei had earlier expressed "full support for the sovereignty of Ukraine as like-minded countries and stand in solidarity with its people and government."

