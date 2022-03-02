Serbia announces presidential election for April 3

Serbia on Wednesday called a presidential election for April 3, the same day already set for parliamentary and local votes. Ivica Dacic, parliament's acting speaker, said that incumbent president Aleksandar Vucic, whose term is due to expire in 90 days, will remain in his post until the end of May regardless of the outcome of the election.

Vucic dissolved parliament last month after calling the parliamentary and local elections.

