Left Menu

Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 02:11 IST
Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum

​United ​States Interior ‌Secretary Doug Burgum ​sounded an optimistic ‌note as he prepared to leave Venezuela on Thursday ‌after a two-day ‌visit, telling journalists that a new mining law ⁠will ​create ⁠opportunities for companies, that licenses allowing ⁠them to operate ​are on the horizon ⁠and that the interim government ⁠of ​Delcy Rodriguez has promised to ensure ⁠their security.

Burgum added that ⁠he ⁠is sure Venezuela will exceed its ‌oil production ‌goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept...

 Global
2
Dow drops 1,000 points after oil spikes to its highest price since 2024 summer

Dow drops 1,000 points after oil spikes to its highest price since 2024 summ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, they rise'

EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, t...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026