Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum

​United ​States Interior ‌Secretary Doug Burgum ​sounded an optimistic ‌note as he prepared to leave Venezuela on Thursday ‌after a two-day ‌visit, telling journalists that a new mining law ⁠will ​create ⁠opportunities for companies, that licenses allowing ⁠them to operate ​are on the horizon ⁠and that the interim government ⁠of ​Delcy Rodriguez has promised to ensure ⁠their security.

Burgum added that ⁠he ⁠is sure Venezuela will exceed its ‌oil production ‌goals.

