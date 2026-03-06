Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum
United States Interior Secretary Doug Burgum sounded an optimistic note as he prepared to leave Venezuela on Thursday after a two-day visit, telling journalists that a new mining law will create opportunities for companies, that licenses allowing them to operate are on the horizon and that the interim government of Delcy Rodriguez has promised to ensure their security.
Burgum added that he is sure Venezuela will exceed its oil production goals.
