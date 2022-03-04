Left Menu

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhagalpur blast

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:56 IST
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhagalpur blast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives in a blast in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work, and all possible assistance is being provided to the injured.

Modi tweeted that he had spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the incident, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. At least 10 people died and nine others suffered serious injuries in the explosion that took place inside a house, where the inhabitants were said to be involved in illegal firecracker business Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the blast took place inside the house of Mahendra Mandal in Kajbalichak locality of the town in the early hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022