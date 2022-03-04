PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Bhagalpur blast

Expressing anguish at the loss of lives in a blast in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the administration is engaged in relief and rescue work, and all possible assistance is being provided to the injured.

Modi tweeted that he had spoken to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the incident, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. At least 10 people died and nine others suffered serious injuries in the explosion that took place inside a house, where the inhabitants were said to be involved in illegal firecracker business Bhagalpur District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said the blast took place inside the house of Mahendra Mandal in Kajbalichak locality of the town in the early hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)