Ukraine accuses Russia of trying to manipulate world leaders on humanitarian corridors

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:29 IST
Russia is trying to manipulate French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders by demanding that any humanitarian corridors in Ukraine exit through Russia or Belarus, a senior Ukrainian official said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine was calling on Russia to agree to a ceasefire from Monday morning to allow Ukrainians to evacuate towards the western Ukrainian city of Lviv instead.

Ukraine received Russia's proposal early on Monday morning after Macron held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she told a televised briefing.

