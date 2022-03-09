Inflation will be reined in if BJP loses assembly polls: Rajasthan minister

The country would get rid of inflation if the BJP loses assembly elections in five states, Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Wednesday.

''People of the country have hopes from the results of assembly elections in five states as the BJP has betrayed the people,'' he told reporters here. ''If the BJP loses in elections then the country will get rid of inflation.This will also give a lesson to the BJP,'' he said.

The minister said whether the government is of the Congress or the BJP, it is the responsibility of the people to oppose its wrongdoings.

Counting of votes in the assembly elections held in five states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held on Thursday.

BJP state in-charge Arun Singh said the party will win the elections in four states out of five where assembly elections were held. ''The BJP is going to win in four states and it will win more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Also, performance of the BJP will improve in Punjab as well,'' Singh told reporters.

