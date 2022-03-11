Left Menu

Model Code lifted in five state which went to polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:18 IST
Model Code lifted in five state which went to polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Friday lifted the model code of conduct which was in force in five states where assembly polls were held recently.

The model code of conduct came into place on January 8 in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur where polls were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

The results were announced on Thursday in which the BJP won Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. On its own it has touched the halfway mark in Goa. Punjab was won by the AAP.

In a communication to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of Assam and the five states, the commission said after the declaration of results, the model code has ceased to be in force.

''Now, that the results in respect of general elections to state legislative assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, 2022 and bye election for one assembly constituency in Assam have been declared by the respective returning officers, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect except in the districts of Uttar Pradesh where Model Code is in force due to biennial election to local authorities' constituencies of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council,'' the letter said.

The model code is a set of guidelines, issued by the Election Commission, for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022