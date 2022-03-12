Buoyed by landslide victory in Punjab, AAP to contest all seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh slated to take place later this year. Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday led a victory procession in Shimla along with the AAP workers and also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

"Before the 2022 Assembly polls, the party will contest Shimla Municipal Corporation. Aam Aadmi Party has the mantra to defeat BJP. The Delhi model will be implemented in Himachal. After Punjab, now it's Himachal Pradesh's turn. We will contest elections all 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections," said Jain. Notably, the AAP registered a massive win in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Talking about the poll promises, Jain announced that the AAP government if comes to power would provide free electricity and water to the people of Himachal as well as education and health facilities. "There should not be anything like free to the public. It is a payback which is given to the public in the form of facilities for the tax which they have paid for," he said.

The AAP leader further informed that the organisation has been constituted in all the 68 assembly seats and will now be expanded till the elections. "Education and health will remain the main issues in Himachal. This time the common man will be elected by the people because now people have become upset with the special man. The tradition of the chain of five years to Congress and five years to BJP will be ending in 2022 in the state Assembly elections as AAP has come as an alternate now in the state," he said.

Sidelining Congress as a state challenge after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the five states, Jain said AAP's competition is with the BJP. "Congress cannot defeat BJP. Aam Aadmi Party has the mantra to defeat BJP," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)