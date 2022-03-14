Greek PM Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID-19

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Twitter on Monday.

"I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

