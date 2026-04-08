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Tension in Istanbul: Attack Near Israeli Consulate Unveiled

Turkish authorities have detained nine people following an attack near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul that left one attacker dead. Two others were wounded and captured, while two police officers were slightly injured. The consulate was closed, and the investigation is ongoing with connections to past extremist activities under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:48 IST
Tension in Istanbul: Attack Near Israeli Consulate Unveiled
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  • Turkey

Turkish authorities have taken nine individuals into custody following a violent attack outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul. The incident, which ended with one assailant dead and two others captured, has raised security concerns in the city's business district.

The attack sparked after Israel withdrew its diplomats from Turkey, citing security threats amid escalating tensions in Gaza. Officials report the consulate was closed during the assault. The attackers, traveling from Izmit, used a rented vehicle for their operation, highlighting potential premeditated plans.

The Interior Ministry linked one assailant to a group accused of exploiting religious sentiments. However, authorities remain tight-lipped about the specific organization involved. Previous attacks by the Islamic State in Turkey add another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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