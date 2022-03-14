Left Menu

BJP appoints observers, co-observers for election of legislative party leader in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa

Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed central observers and co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly.

14-03-2022
Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed central observers and co-observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly. Earlier, the BJP registered victory in Assembly elections in four states. The party set new records by winning Uttar Pradesh for a consecutive term. Further, it also managed to hold power in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer for Uttar Pradesh. BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das has been appointed as the co-observer for Uttar Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi have been appointed as the central observer and co-observer for Uttarakhand respectively.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been appointed central observer for Manipur with Kiren Rijiju as co-observer. For Goa, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan have been made the central observer and co-observer respectively. (ANI)

