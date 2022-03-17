Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann likely to make big announcement today

A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a big announcement today on promises made during the run-up to the Assembly election.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:33 IST
Punjab CM Mann likely to make big announcement today
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a big announcement today on promises made during the run-up to the Assembly election. Meanwhile, newly-elected MLAs started arriving at Punjab Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony.

Inderbir Singh Nijjer has been appointed as Protem Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. Among its poll promises, the popular ones are Rs 1,000 to all adult women, 300 units of free electricity per month for every household.

AAP has won 92 seats and is leading on one more seat in the 117-member assembly. Congress bagged won 18 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

