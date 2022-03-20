Left Menu

Sitharaman, Rijiju arrive at Imphal to meet BJP MLAs

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-03-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 14:08 IST
Sitharaman, Rijiju arrive at Imphal to meet BJP MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived at Imphal on Sunday to attend a meeting with newly elected BJP MLAs in the state, party sources said.

Sitharaman has been appointed as the central observer and Rijiju as co-observer for the election of the BJP legislature party leader.

Sitharaman is also scheduled to meet BJP workers in Manipur, a state party leader said.

The two central ministers were accompanied by caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and legislators Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand, who had gone to New Delhi on Saturday. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Manipur's titular king and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and party national spokesperson Sambit Patra also arrived with them.

The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022