U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson stresses God and country amid Republican attacks

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, stressed her patriotism and Christian faith on Monday while Republicans asked whether she has a hidden agenda that favors criminals. In her opening statement during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing, Jackson said she was blessed to be "born in this great nation" and added: "I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to God, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment." Jackson, 51, pledged independence if confirmed by the Senate to the nation's top judicial body and embraced a limited role for jurists.

U.S. Republican Senate hopeful Brooks pledges to 'fire' McConnell

U.S. Senate Republican hopeful Mo Brooks pledged on Monday to "fire" Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, days after former President Donald Trump told an interviewer that he could pull his endorsement of the Alabama congressman. "Today, I unveil my pledge to America, to fire Mitch McConnell. If elected to the Senate, I will not vote for Mitch McConnell for leader," Brooks said in a 90-second digital ad.

Chevron pulls union workers from California refinery ahead of strike

Union workers were removed from a Chevron Corp oil refinery near San Francisco hours ahead of a deadline to begin the first labor strike at the gasoline producing plant in more than 40 years. More than 500 United Steelworkers members were bussed out of the plant Sunday evening and replaced by non-union staff. No new contract talks are planned, said USW Local 5 First Vice President B.K. White in an interview.

Hospitalized U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas does not have COVID

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized last week with flu-like symptoms, does not have COVID-19, a court spokeswoman said on Monday. The court announced on Sunday night that the 73-year-old conservative justice had been admitted with an infection to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on Friday evening, but did not specify the type of infection. Thomas was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.

'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial

A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" faced trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge in the District of Columbia began the trial for Couy Griffin, who is charged with breaching a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service and engaging in disorderly conduct in that area. The trial is expected to end Tuesday with closing arguments.

Rhode Island reaches $107 million opioid settlements with Teva and Allergan

Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the settlements include $28.5 million in cash, plus the delivery to Rhode Island of anti-overdose treatments - 1 million Naloxone sprays and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills - over 10 years.

U.S. FDA advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters in April

The U.S. drug regulator said on Monday a panel of independent advisers will meet on April 6 to discuss considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no vote was planned at this meeting and there will not be any discussion of any of the COVID vaccine makers' applications for additional boosters.

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Greitens accused by ex-wife of domestic violence

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor now mounting a run for U.S. Senate, accused the candidate in court papers made public on Monday of physical violence toward her and the couple's sons. Greitens responded by posting a statement to Twitter, calling Sheena Greitens' accusations "lies" peddled by political operatives and the media.

White House warns U.S. companies about 'preparatory' Russian hacking -senior official

Senior White House cybersecurity official Anne Neuberger said on Monday that important U.S. companies that provide critical infrastructure should improve their cyber defensive posture because of ongoing digital threats from Russia. Neuberger said the U.S. government has seen "preparatory" Russian hacking activity aimed at numerous U.S. companies, but it has "no certainty" such an attack will occur.

Ketanji Brown Jackson brings varied legal resume to U.S. Supreme Court

If confirmed as its first Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson would add not only racial and gender diversity to the U.S. Supreme Court but would also bring a varied legal background including a stint representing low-income criminal defendants. Jackson, 51, served early in her career as a Supreme Court clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement announced in January created a vacancy on the nation's top judicial body that President Joe Biden picked her to fill. Biden, a Democrat, last year appointed Jackson to an influential Washington-based appellate court after she served eight years as a federal district judge.

