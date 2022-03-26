Left Menu

Telangana: TRS leader slams Centre over rising fuel prices

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices across the country and said that with this move, the Centre has increased the price of essential medicines.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:27 IST
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices across the country and said that with this move, the Centre has increased the price of essential medicines. In a tweet today, Kavitha wrote, "After soaring price in gas, diesel, petrol, and rise in the prices of food items, the BJP Government at the Centre has now increased the price of essential medicines. Inflation- the reality of BJP."

With the hike of 80 paise in prices of petrol and diesel on Saturday, the rates have been increased by Rs 3.20 per litre in five days. After the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be sold at Rs 98.61 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87 per litre. The petrol will cost Rs 113.35 after an increase of by 84 paise and after the hike by 85 paise, diesel will be sold at Rs 97.55 in the financial capital of Mumbai. In Mumbai, the prices are the highest among all the metros cities.

After November last year, on March 22, the fuel prices were hiked for the first time. Since then, the prices are continuously increasing. On November 2 last year, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 35 per litre paise and on November 1, the diesel price was raised by 35 paise per litre.

On November 3 last year, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Following this, several state governments reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

