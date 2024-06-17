Leaders of Odisha Extend Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed warm greetings to the citizens of Odisha on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The Governor expressed his hopes for peace and harmony via his social media account.

Chief Minister Majhi took to social media to extend his wishes to the Muslim community, highlighting happiness and prosperity for all. 'My greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Juha,' he stated.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared his heartfelt greetings on a social media platform. He wished for joy, happiness, and the spirit of brotherhood to prevail during this sacred festival, emphasizing its importance in fostering peace and compassion.

