Leaders of Odisha Extend Eid-ul-Adha Greetings
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and ex-CM Naveen Patnaik extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Each leader highlighted messages of peace, togetherness, and happiness in their public statements on social media.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed warm greetings to the citizens of Odisha on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The Governor expressed his hopes for peace and harmony via his social media account.
Chief Minister Majhi took to social media to extend his wishes to the Muslim community, highlighting happiness and prosperity for all. 'My greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Juha,' he stated.
Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared his heartfelt greetings on a social media platform. He wished for joy, happiness, and the spirit of brotherhood to prevail during this sacred festival, emphasizing its importance in fostering peace and compassion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eid-ul-Adha
- Odisha
- Greetings
- Governor
- Chief Minister
- Social Media
- Peace
- Harmony
- Prosperity
- Patnaik
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he's 'disappointed' some world leaders have not yet committed to attend upcoming peace summit, reports AP.
Zelenskyy Calls for Global Participation at Peace Summit
Global Summit for Peace: 106 Nations Rally for Ukraine
Zelenskiy Calls for United Front at Peace Summit Amid Ongoing Conflict