Modi's Historic Dual Engagements: Farmer Support in Varanasi, Reviving Nalanda in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his way to Varanasi on Tuesday, marking his initial visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term. During this trip, the premier is scheduled to participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and will disburse Rs 20,000 crore as an income support scheme earmarked for over 9.26 crore farmers.

At approximately 7 PM, Modi will partake in the sacred Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Following this, he'll visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple for 'pooja' and 'darshan' around 8 PM, according to an official release. Arvind Mishra, the Varanasi district media in-charge of BJP, noted this visit is a gesture of gratitude towards the voters of his constituency.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will head to Bihar to inaugurate Nalanda University's new campus in Rajgir, following which he will address the attendees. This visit underscores the government's commitment to farmer welfare, showcased by Modi's release of a financial instalment under PM-KISAN earlier. Nalanda University, historically significant and now revived, aims to align with the East Asia Summit (EAS) countries for academic excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)