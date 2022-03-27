Left Menu

AAP dissolves all units in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its all units in Rajasthan ahead of restructuring the party organisation in the state.

AAP's new election in-charge in Rajasthan Vinay Mishra announced the dissolution of all units, including the state executive, in a party workers' meeting at Birla Auditorium here.

"From today, the state executive, all district units of AAP Rajasthan are dissolved," Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.

He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.

"We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state," Mishra said.

He targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.

On the occasion, a large number of people took membership of the AAP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

