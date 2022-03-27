AAP dissolves all units in Rajasthan
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its all units in Rajasthan ahead of restructuring the party organisation in the state.
AAP's new election in-charge in Rajasthan Vinay Mishra announced the dissolution of all units, including the state executive, in a party workers' meeting at Birla Auditorium here.
"From today, the state executive, all district units of AAP Rajasthan are dissolved," Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.
He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.
"We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state," Mishra said.
He targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.
On the occasion, a large number of people took membership of the AAP.
