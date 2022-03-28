Left Menu

By opposing Left strike call, TMC govt showing its true colours: Bengal CITU chief

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 00:16 IST
By opposing Left strike call, TMC govt showing its true colours: Bengal CITU chief
  • Country:
  • India

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is showing its true colours by opposing a two-day bandh call from Monday against the Centre's policies, CITU state president Anadi Sahu said that the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets to make the strike a success.

Sahu on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress government's order making it mandatory for all employees to report for work on these two days shows that despite hardships faced by people across the country owing to the price rise of essential goods, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, it is trying to use coercive tactics to foil the nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions.

''The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people,'' Sahu told PTI.

He alleged that the TMC is actually working in tandem with the BJP government at the Centre, while making hollow claims about its sympathy towards poor people and workers.

''Our workers, students and supporters will be on the streets to make the strike a success despite opposition by the TMC and possible use of police force. People will definitely support us as we are fighting for a self-reliant economy,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto
3
Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

Google and Spotify exploring user choice billing

 Global
4
Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in six days.

Petrol price hiked by 50 paise a litre, diesel up 55 paise - fifth time in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022