By opposing Left strike call, TMC govt showing its true colours: Bengal CITU chief

Claiming that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is showing its true colours by opposing a two-day bandh call from Monday against the Centre's policies, CITU state president Anadi Sahu said that the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets to make the strike a success.

Sahu on Sunday said that the Trinamool Congress government's order making it mandatory for all employees to report for work on these two days shows that despite hardships faced by people across the country owing to the price rise of essential goods, including petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, it is trying to use coercive tactics to foil the nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions.

''The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people,'' Sahu told PTI.

He alleged that the TMC is actually working in tandem with the BJP government at the Centre, while making hollow claims about its sympathy towards poor people and workers.

''Our workers, students and supporters will be on the streets to make the strike a success despite opposition by the TMC and possible use of police force. People will definitely support us as we are fighting for a self-reliant economy,'' he said.

