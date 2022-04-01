Tunisia's president says elections won't be held after three months

Tunisia's parliamentary elections won't be held after three months, president Kais Saied said late on Thursday during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, according to a post on Facebook by the president's office.

Saied issued a decree on Wednesday dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)