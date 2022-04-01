Left Menu

Tunisia's president says elections won't be held after three months

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 05:40 IST
Tunisia's president says elections won't be held after three months

Tunisia's parliamentary elections won't be held after three months, president Kais Saied said late on Thursday during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, according to a post on Facebook by the president's office.

Saied issued a decree on Wednesday dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
4
Threat actors using Ukraine war as lure in phishing campaigns: Google

Threat actors using Ukraine war as lure in phishing campaigns: Google

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022