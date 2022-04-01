Indonesia, Malaysia sign agreement on protection of migrant workers
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob witnessed on Friday the signing of an agreement to improve protection for migrant workers following a meeting between the leaders in Jakarta.
The memorandum of understanding comes after concerns over the treatment of some Indonesian workers in Malaysia and will cover wages and allow workers to file complaints through a new application, Ismail Sabri said.
