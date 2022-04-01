Left Menu

Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:39 IST
Punjab House passes resolution seeking transfer of Chandigarh to state
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the absence of two BJP legislators, who earlier staged a walkout from the House. The one-day special session came amid a political row sparked by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of union territory of Chandigarh.

Except the BJP, members of all the political parties – AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA came out in support of the resolution and dubbed the Centre' move “dictatorial and autocratic”.

Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. PTI SUN CHS VSD CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022