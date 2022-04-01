Tunisia's Ghannouchi says he has been summoned for questioning

Tunisian anti-terrorism police have summoned for questioning Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda party and speaker of the parliament which President Kais Saied dissolved this week, Ghannouchi said on Friday.

The summons for Friday afternoon followed those of other parliament members who backed or participated in an online session this week to defy Saied's earlier announcement that he was suspending the chamber.

