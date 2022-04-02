Wear mask as long as Ajit Pawar and I continue to wear, advises Maha CM

Even though compulsion has ended, people should wear masks in public as long as he and his deputy Ajit Pawar continue to wear them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday.

All restrictions including the mask mandate, intended to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, would end from April 2, the state government had announced two days ago.

But speaking at the inauguration of new metro rail lines in the city, the chief minister said though mask is no longer compulsory, we can not let off our guard.

Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated Metro lines 7 and 2A which would cater to Andheri and other western suburbs north of it.

''I saw most people did not wear masks. The only two people who have continued wearing masks since the day of the coronavirus outbreak in the state were me and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar,'' he said.

''As long as two of us are wearing masks, I would urge people to continue to cover their faces. Mask `sakti' (compulsion) has been relaxed, but we are yet to reach the point of `mask-mukti' (freedom from mask),'' the chief minister said.

The precaution would prevent the threat of the next wave of the pandemic, Thackeray added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)