Left Menu

UP CM reaches Varanasi on two-day visit to receive Nepalese PM

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:43 IST
UP CM reaches Varanasi on two-day visit to receive Nepalese PM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reached Varanasi on a two-day visit during which he will also receive Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in the holy city, a senior official said.

The chief minister arrived here on a two-day visit this evening, they said adding he will also chair a district administration review meeting during his stay here.

Chief Minister Aditynath will Nepalese Prime Minister Deuba who is currently on a visit to India, the officials said.

Along with the Nepalese prime minister, the chief minister will also visit Pashupatinath Temple at Lalita Ghat after offering prayers at the Baba Kalbhairav and Baba Kashi Vishwanath, they said.

The chief minister will also hold a meeting with Deuba and will leave for Lucknow after the Nepalese PM leaves for Delhi, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022