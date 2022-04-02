Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:12 IST
BJP, Cong slam Delhi govt for allowing pvt liquor shops to offer up to 25 pc discount
Opposition BJP and Congress on Saturday slammed the Delhi government for allowing liquor stores to offer up to 25 per cent discount, and demanded withdrawal of the rebate, saying it will cause law and order problems outside the stores.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said that when most people in the national capital were observing Navratra, the Kejriwal government allowed the discount on liquor to ''hurt their religious sentiments'' and boost profits of liquor vendors.

Allowing the discount on sales of liquor will once again create a law and order situation as it did earlier, Kumar claimed.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the city government should withdraw the discount.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kapoor opposed his government's order allowing up to 25 per cent discount on liquor and demanded its withdrawal, apart from a ban on any kind of promotional schemes to boost liquor sales.

''Such promotional schemes will increase liquor consumption in the society, especially among the youngsters which is not appropriate,'' he said.

The excise department of the Delhi government, in an order issued on Friday, allowed retail private vends in the city to offer up to 25 per cent discount on the MRP of liquor.

The government had on February 28 directed the licensees to discontinue a rebate on liquor and stop any promotional schemes like 'buy one, get one free' citing law and order problems due to overcrowding and unhealthy market practices.

Kapoor alleged that the ban imposed on discounts and promotional schemes three weeks ago was just to silence the social outcry, especially from women.

