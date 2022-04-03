VHP leader slams Kerala govt over PFI training issue

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary general Milind Parande on Saturday slammed the Kerala government over alleged training given by the state Fire and Rescue Services to the Popular Front of India (PFI) members and said that the move is a "bad example of Muslim appeasement". Speaking to ANI, Parande said, "A government agency, firefighting force has given training to the PFI members in their uniform. This is sending a wrong signal. In many states, the governments are considering banning the PFI because of their violent activities."

"When a government agency is giving training officially to organisations like that, this is a bad example of Muslim appeasement. Also, this is a direct or indirect encouragement of extremist activities. This is condemnable. The Kerala government should stop such things," he said. Stating that the Hindu community people are being targeted in Kerala, the VHP leader demanded the anti-conversion law in the state.

"There should be an anti-conversion law that should be brought here in Kerala because Hindus are being targeted by a section of the Muslim community as well as Christian missionaries here. Conversion activities using allurement, fraud or force are anti-constitution and illegal. That includes the abduction of Hindu girls and love jihad," he said. "Even the Christian community in the state is suffering from this slot. We are interacting with many political parties for the benefit of Hindu society," Parande added.

The VHP leader insisted the Central government on bringing in a Central law over the issue and demanded the inclusion of forceful abduction in the law. "Some state governments have brought anti-conversion laws. This is a national problem. We are also insisting that the Central government bring a central law. This law should also include forceful abduction, or abduction through allurement, or through the fraud of Hindu girls," he said. (ANI)

