Anti-graft organisation inaugurated in Coimbatore
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:08 IST
- Country:
- India
As part of its expansion in Tamil Nadu, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, on Sunday opened its chapter in Coimbatore.
It would open such chapters in 15 places in the State in the near future, its convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said.
The organisation would continue to raise the issue of corruption in the Corporation, Municipality and Panchayat-levels, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panchayat
- State
- Arappor Iyakkam
- Jayaram Venkatesan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sikshana Foundation and Dell Technologies to Digitize Gram Panchayat Libraries across Karnataka
Had said first there will be Panchayat polls in J-K, then delimitation, then assembly polls before full statehood is restored: Amit Shah.
Rajasthan ACB arrests panchayat official, middleman in bribery case
DMK, AIADMK workers clash during Town Panchayat chief election; police resort to cane charge
J-K LG addresses 20K panchayat representatives; says efforts on to realize vision of 'gram swaraj'