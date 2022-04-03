Left Menu

Anti-graft organisation inaugurated in Coimbatore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:08 IST
Anti-graft organisation inaugurated in Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

As part of its expansion in Tamil Nadu, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation, on Sunday opened its chapter in Coimbatore.

It would open such chapters in 15 places in the State in the near future, its convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said.

The organisation would continue to raise the issue of corruption in the Corporation, Municipality and Panchayat-levels, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022