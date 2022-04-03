BJP follows 'justice for all, appeasement to none' dictum: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The BJP follows the uniform fair dictum of ''justice for all, appeasement to none'' and it has introduced a new culture of politics especially aimed at the welfare of the poor and the marginalised, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Speaking ahead of the 42nd foundation day (Sthapana Divas) of the BJP on Wednesday, Singh said his party has been working hard to ensure ease of living for all in the country.

Describing the BJP as the only truly democratic party born after the independence of the country in the context of needs and requirements of contemporary India, he said it is a matter of research to understand how the BJP started with just two members in Lok Sabha after the 1984 elections, and today has 303 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said this has been possible because the BJP is not a mere political party but an idea which is seeded in the minds of every nationalist Indian and follows the uniform fair dictum of ''justice for all, appeasement to none''. As the largest political party in the world, he said, the BJP has vindicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work culture of full-time devotion with absolute sincerity and round-the-clock dedication to work for the deprived.

Inspired by Modi, the BJP has actually introduced a new political culture in India, which other political parties are seeking to emulate for their survival, the minister said.

The BJP was founded in 1980 by the leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged in 1977 with the Janata Party -- an amalgam of several anti-Congress parties.

Singh said that at the first convention of the BJP held on April 6, 1980, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had predicted that a day will come when 'lotus' (the BJP's poll symbol) will bloom, and Modi actualised this prediction when he became prime minister of the first-ever government formed by the BJP on its own after winning 282 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. One of the founding fathers of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, gave the concept of integral humanism and 'antyodaya', but it is Modi, the longest serving head of a government for over 20 years, first as a chief minister and then as prime minister, who successfully initiated pro-people schemes and programmes that ensured benefits reach the last person, Singh said. Schemes like Ujjawala, PM Awas Yojana and Izzat-Ghar Sauchalayas for women have not only touched the inner chord of the deprived Indians but have also contributed to the enhancement of Modi's stature and popularity with each passing day, he said.

