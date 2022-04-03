Left Menu

MP: Scindia's son appointed Gwalior cricket association's vice president

He is a cricket lover and working closely for strengthening the facilities for the players in the region, he said when asked if this was his first step towards joining politics.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:58 IST
Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, was on Sunday appointed as the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA), an office-bearer of the organisation said.

Mahanaryaman, 26, has been appointed as the GDCA vice president in the new executive committee announced on Sunday after the annual general meeting of the organisation held recently, the association's secretary Sanjay Ahuja said.

Former IAS officer Prashant Mehta has been appointed as its new president, he said. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the patron of the GDCA, Ahuja added. Talking to PTI, BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi, who is close to the Scindia family, said that Mahanaryaman has been a sports lover and his appointment will bring up the cricketing talent of Gwalior division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

