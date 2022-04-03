After MNS chief's warning to mosques, partymen play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker outside office

Left Menu

A day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned mosques not to use loudspeakers, his party workers played Hanuman Chalisa in front its office in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 23:51 IST
A day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned mosques not to use loudspeakers, his party workers played Hanuman Chalisa in front its office in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday. While addressing the Gudhi Padwa rally of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai on Saturday, Thackeray had said, “Why loudspeakers in mosques are played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume.'' On Sunday, the local MNS workers assembled outside the party's office at Sai Chowk in Kalyan and played Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers and chanted it loudly. They also raised the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Talking to media about it, MNS's Kalyan unit president Ulhas Bhoir said the party workers will never fail to abide by the order issued by the party chief.

