Left Menu

Orban's ruling Fidesz holds commanding lead in Hungary election -partial results

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-04-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 01:16 IST
Orban's ruling Fidesz holds commanding lead in Hungary election -partial results
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was ahead with 58% of national party list votes versus 30.4% for a six-party opposition alliance in Sunday's parliamentary election, partial results with 36.3% of votes counted showed.

Fidesz was leading in 88 constituencies versus 18 for the opposition with 50.5% of constituency votes counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022