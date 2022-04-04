Orban's ruling Fidesz holds commanding lead in Hungary election -partial results

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was ahead with 58% of national party list votes versus 30.4% for a six-party opposition alliance in Sunday's parliamentary election, partial results with 36.3% of votes counted showed.

Fidesz was leading in 88 constituencies versus 18 for the opposition with 50.5% of constituency votes counted.

