Orban's ruling Fidesz holds commanding lead in Hungary election -partial results
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-04-2022 01:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 01:16 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party was ahead with 58% of national party list votes versus 30.4% for a six-party opposition alliance in Sunday's parliamentary election, partial results with 36.3% of votes counted showed.
Fidesz was leading in 88 constituencies versus 18 for the opposition with 50.5% of constituency votes counted.
