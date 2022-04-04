Left Menu

Serbia's Vucic set to win presidential vote - projection

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 04-04-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 01:43 IST
Serbia's Vucic set to win presidential vote - projection
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbia's incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, is set to win presidential vote on Sunday with 59.8% of the votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a sample of the partial polling station count.

The opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos is set to get 17.1% of the votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
2
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19; Canada says hospitals could manage COVID impact as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: WHO suspends UN supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vacc...

 Global
4
Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

Twitter explores co-author tweet feature

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022