Serbia's Vucic set to win presidential vote - projection
Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 04-04-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 01:43 IST
Serbia's incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, is set to win presidential vote on Sunday with 59.8% of the votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a sample of the partial polling station count.
The opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos is set to get 17.1% of the votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
