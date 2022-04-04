Serbia's Vucic set to win presidential vote - projection

Serbia's incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, is set to win presidential vote on Sunday with 59.8% of the votes, according to a projection by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID, based on a sample of the partial polling station count.

The opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos is set to get 17.1% of the votes.

