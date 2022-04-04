Hungary opposition leader admits defeat in Sunday's election
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 04-04-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 03:02 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay admitted defeat in Sunday's parliamentary elections in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party was on track for its fourth successive landslide victory.
Preliminary results showed Orban's Fidesz controlling 135 seats in the 199-member parliament, while the united opposition alliance had 57 seats with over 80% of votes counted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fidesz
- Hungarian
- Orban
- Peter Marki-Zay
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Orban's dream of two decades in power hangs in the balance in Hungarian ballot
Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in ballot overshadowed by Ukraine
Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war
Orban's ruling Fidesz holds commanding lead in Hungary election -partial results
Hungarians head to polls in the shadow of war in Ukraine