Hungary opposition leader admits defeat in Sunday's election

Hungarian opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay admitted defeat in Sunday's parliamentary elections in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party was on track for its fourth successive landslide victory.

Preliminary results showed Orban's Fidesz controlling 135 seats in the 199-member parliament, while the united opposition alliance had 57 seats with over 80% of votes counted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)