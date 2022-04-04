Left Menu

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to announce she will not run for second term -Cable TV

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-04-2022 08:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 08:29 IST
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to announce she will not run for second term -Cable TV
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is due to announce she will not run for a second term as chief executive of the global financial hub in a leadership election on May 8, Cable TV reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

Other media reported she was due to make the announcement on Monday.

(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India
4
Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at Bodrum

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing the superyacht to dock at ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022