Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Loot Yojana: Rahul's dig at govt over fuel price hike

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 14:16 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi calling it the ''Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Loot Yojana''.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a graphic comparing the current cost of full tank of fuel for bike, car, tractor and truck to that in 2014.

''Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan LOOT Yojana,'' he tweeted along with the graphic.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that every morning under the Modi government brings the sadness of inflation rather than enthusiasm.

''Today in the new installment of Fuel LooT, Petrol and diesel were increased by ₹0.40/L in the morning,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

CNG has also became more expensive by Rs 2.50/Kg and petrol/diesel price hike in two weeks is Rs 8.40 per litre, Surjewala said.

''Vote for BJP means 'mandate for inflation'?'' the Congress leader tweeted.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre as against Rs 103.41 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 94.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 12th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.40 per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

