'I am very much alive': Rijiju tells NCP's Sule on a lighter note

I am very much alive, Kiren Rijiju on Monday told Supriya Sule on a lighter note after the NCP leader, in a slip of tongue, said the union minister was no more, instead of saying that he was no more in charge of the Sports ministry.Sule made the remarks in Lok Sabha last week.While appreciating the role of Rijiju as a Sports minister and lauding his contribution in encouraging the youth, Sule accidently said he is no more.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:13 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
''I am very much alive,'' Kiren Rijiju on Monday told Supriya Sule on a lighter note after the NCP leader, in a slip of tongue, said the union minister was no more, instead of saying that he was no more in charge of the Sports ministry.

Sule made the remarks in Lok Sabha last week.

While appreciating the role of Rijiju as a Sports minister and lauding his contribution in encouraging the youth, Sule accidently said ''he is no more''. But when Gaurav Gogoi (Congress) corrected her to say that Rijiju is no more the sports minister, she immediately corrected herself. ''I am very much alive and performing my duty Supriya Sule ji. Lighter note apart, thank you for the pleasant words because the spirit of sports transcend beyond politics and ideology to make one #TeamIndia,'' Rijiju tweeted on Monday. He also shared a short video of Sule lauding him and incumbent Sports minister Anurag Thakur.

Rijiju is now the minister for law and justice.

Sule said Rijiju's contribution as sports minister was substantial and the House should, in one voice, compliment him. She said Thakur was taking the leadership forward.

