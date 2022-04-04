Greenland's ruling left-wing party forms new government coalition with social democrats
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:41 IST
Greenland's ruling left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party (IA) has formed a new government coalition with the social democratic Siumut party, Prime Minister Mute Egede said at a news briefing on Monday.
Siumut will replace pro-independence party Naleraq as coalition partner, he said.
