Greenland's ruling left-wing party forms new government coalition with social democrats

Greenland's ruling left-wing Inuit Ataqatigiit party (IA) has formed a new government coalition with the social democratic Siumut party, Prime Minister Mute Egede said at a news briefing on Monday.

Siumut will replace pro-independence party Naleraq as coalition partner, he said.

