Forme Mumbai top cop defends Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

He referred to certain remarks purportedly made by a former president with regard to judiciary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:00 IST
Amid opposition members questioning the provisions of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, BJP Lok Sabha member Satya Pal Singh on Monday defended the draft law asserting that it was required to tighten the noose around criminals.

Participating in the debate on the bill, the former Mumbai police commissioner said criminals must be punished and victims need to be provided justice.

He said amid changing times, there was a need to bring amendments in laws to ensure criminals do not get away due to lack of evidence. Citing poor conviction rate in cases relating to the Indian Penal Code, including rape and crime against women, he said repeat offenders can be caught using data available with police.

Noting that people should be afraid of the law and not police, Singh said that use of new technology can help increase conviction rate and at the same time ensure the innocent are not punished.

He referred to certain remarks purportedly made by a former president with regard to judiciary. But amid protests by opposition, the Chair asked him not to refer to the judiciary in his speech.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey said the prisoner identification law was implemented in Britain in 1901, France in 1902 and the US in 1903.

He said the previous UPA government brought the UIDAI without any statutory backing.

''You collected data of 130 crore Indians without backing of any law,'' Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

