Left Menu

Biden says Putin a war criminal, calls for war crimes trial

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Monday and urged holding a war crimes trial, as a global outcry mounted over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. "You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:05 IST
Biden says Putin a war criminal, calls for war crimes trial

U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal on Monday and urged holding a war crimes trial, as a global outcry mounted over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

"You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden told reporters at the White House. "This warrants him - he is a war criminal." The discovery of a mass grave and tied bodies shot at close range in Bucha, outside Kyiv, a town taken back from Russian troops, looked set to galvanize the United States and Europe into additional sanctions against Moscow.

Biden said, "We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial." Putin "is brutal. And what's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it," Biden said.

The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha, where it said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022