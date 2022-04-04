Guv sitting on files related to key appointments: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar of dilly-dallying over files related to appointments to key state government posts.

Banerjee said documents pertaining to appointments of Lokayukta member, chairman of the Human Rights Commission and Right to Information commissioners have been lying with Dhankhar for his approval since six months.

''The governor is not clearing files. Even a day before, he refused clear the budget. I had to ring him up to remind the governor that it's his obligation... For approving the budget, too, he has queries. What is going on? “Everywhere (in non-BJP ruled states), they are running a parallel government by appointing governors,” the Trinamool Congress boss told reporters at the state secretariat.

She also said the apex court sometimes directs the state government to fill up important vacancies, but with Dhankhar not clearing files, the appointments are stuck.

Dhankhar had earlier said the West Bengal government's recommendation for appointment of former Director General of Police Virendra and former Additional Chief Secretary Naveen Prakash as information commissioners was ''flawed''.

Alleging that the BJP-led central government was using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, Banerjee said in order to safeguard democracy in the country, she has written to chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states and other leaders.

Banerjee also said she received a letter from her Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, in which he has mentioned that the state was not getting its share of the GST.

''He (Baghel) asked me to flag this matter. I have already done that and sent a copy to him. If we have coordination among all the CMs, we will be able to highlight our point of view.

''... In Maharashtra, too, they (the BJP) is disturbing (the state government) through the governor. The same is the case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh... Some can protest while some cannot. But, this cannot be allowed to continue,'' she added.

