Goa: Make MGP's Arolkar a minister, demands Bhandari community outfit

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:40 IST
The influential Gomantak Bhandari Samaj in Goa on Monday demanded a ministerial berth for someone from the community in the Pramod Sawant government.

GBS president Ashok Naik told reporters the BJP had failed to give representation to the community in north Goa, adding that it should make MGP MLA Jeet Arolkar a minister when the cabinet is expanded.

Naik thanked BJP for giving representation to community members Ravi Naik (Ponda) and Subhash Shirodkar (Shiroda) in the cabinet. He said the GBS would submit a memorandum to the CM on Tuesday.

The Bhandaris are an influential community in the state comprising 60 per cent of the Other Backward Classes segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

