Left Menu

PM Modi to visit J&K on April 24: BJP leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-04-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 22:41 IST
PM Modi to visit J&K on April 24: BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month, his first trip to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370, a senior BJP functionary said on Monday.

He will address a conference of local body representatives in Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul said while addressing a function of Kashmiri Pandits here.

Kaul said efforts are being made for a meeting between the prime minister and representatives of the Kashmiri Pandit community so that they can raise their concerns with him.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, and bifurcated it into union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022