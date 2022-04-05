Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:15 IST
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas.

